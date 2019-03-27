Dr. Kent Mehmet Ozman, 63, died Sunday, March 24, at home. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Brock-Ozman.Born February 5, 1956, to the late Ihsan and Yildiz (Star) Ozman, Kent received his Doctorate in Chiropractic from Parker University in Dallas, Texas, as well as Bachelor degrees in Chemistry and Human Anatomy from Holy Cross College in Worcester, Massachusetts. Dr. Kent was a brilliant and renowned Chiropractor and Kinesiologist practicing since 1994. He was a master of his craft and his unique talents brought him fame around the world, being referred to as the 'Chiropractor to the Stars'.Dr. Kent was a friend to everyone and was respected and loved. His friends were his family and he enjoyed helping others and charitable endeavors. His perpetual good mood brought light into people's lives, as he was always ready with a joke or a zany idea to make those around him smile-or roll their eyes. Kent was truly a one of a kind and unique character and always the life of the party with his eccentricities and entertaining spirit.Services: 12:30 PM Thursday, March 28 at the Respect Graduate School, 2200 Industrial Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.comContributions: In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to The Third Street Alliance for Women & Children, 41 N. 3rd Street, Easton, PA 18042. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary