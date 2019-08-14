Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Kermit A. Angst Obituary
Kermit A. Angst, 90, of Bethlehem, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, in his home. His wife of 59 years, Catherine (Czap) Angst, died in 2017. Born in Norristown, he was a son of the late Henry and Mildred (Umstead) Angst. Kermit proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was employed as a draftsman at Bethlehem Fabricators, Bethlehem Steel, Fuller Company and Mack Trucks. Later in life he worked at Wegman's. He loved all sports and participated in many, especially golf, fly-fishing and bowling. A family oriented man, he was a gifted craftsman known for woodworking, decoy carving and pysanky eggs.

Surviving are two daughters, Dawn Smith, Karen Hanzelman and husband David, all of Bethlehem; a brother, Neil of Bath; grandchildren, Rachel, Leah and Alec; grandpuppies, Lucy and Arya. He was predeceased by a sister, Emmy Lou Tucker and special friend, Shiloh.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Family and friends may call Friday from 6 - 8 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2019
