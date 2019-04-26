Home

Kermit A. Rush Obituary
Kermit A. Rush, 84, of Quakertown died April 24, 2019 in Pennsburg Manor. He was the husband of Carolyn M. (Warnke) Rush. They were married 62 years on April 6. Born in Quakertown he was the son of the late Elwood Fretz & Ida (Stauffer) Rush. He was last employed at J. G. Furniture in Quakertown. Kermit was a member of Milford Township Fish, Game, and Forestry Association. He was a member of West Swamp Mennonite Church in Quakertown.In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons Robert, Paul, three daughters Donna Rush, Susan Burrows (Forrest), and Karen Parke. A brother Tim, two sisters Arlene Tomlinson, Diane Gehman. Six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Predeceased by a son David.Services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in West Swamp Mennonite Church 2501 Allentown Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 10:00-11:00 A.M. in the church. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the church at the above address.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2019
