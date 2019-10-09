|
Kermit C. Loch, 86, of New Tripoli, PA. passed away at home on October 7, 2019, with his wife by his side. He was the husband of Roma K. (Holben) Loch, with whom he celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in November of 2018. He was born in Weisenberg Township, PA., a son of the late Warren and Mabel (Bittner) Loch. Kermit and his wife were the owners of the former K & R Loch Milk Hauling of New Tripoli, PA., until retiring in 2000. In addition to being a life-long farmer, Kermit was also a former truck driver for Peters Brothers, Lenhartsville, PA. and Albright's Mill, Kempton, PA. He was a life-long member of St. Paul's U.C.C. Church of Seiberlingsville, PA, and a member of the Weisenberg, New Tripoli, Kempton, and Kutztown Fire Companies, as well as a member of Junior Mechanics Lodge, New Tripoli, PA. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a sister, Mildred Bogert, Topton, PA., several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by five brothers, Carl, Willard, Allen, Elmer and Mervin Loch. Kermit's Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM. in St. Paul's U.C.C. Church, 3880 Werley's Corner Road Kempton, PA. 19529. Calling hours will be Friday evening from 6:00 PM. to 8:00 PM. in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA 18066, and on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM. to 11:00 AM. in the church. Interment following service in adjoining cemetery. Rev. Carl E. Siegfried will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be made to St. Paul's Cemetery Association sent to the church address above, and/or Lehigh Valley Hospice, sent to 2024 Lehigh Street Allentown, PA 18103. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2019