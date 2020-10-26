Kermit C. Mantz, 92, of Germansville, PA. passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, PA. on October 24, 2020. Survivors: Daughter, Sheila L. (Jeffrey) Burkert; sons, Michael K. Mantz and Bryan D. (Cynthia) Mantz, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren. A graveside service, with Military Honors, will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM., on Ebenezer Union Cemetery, 7293 Decatur St. New Tripoli, PA. 18066. Arrangements entrusted to Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com
for a full obituary.