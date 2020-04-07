|
Kermit E. Miller, 85, of Allentown, passed away April 4, 2020 at Phoebe Home, Allentown. He was the husband of Catherine J. (Puchalla) Miller and they would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on April 12. Born in Mapleton Depo, PA, he was the son of the late Harold L. Miller and C. Ella (Huffnagle). Kermit served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Survivors: Wife; Son, Brek Miller and his wife, Chrystala; Daughter, Cara Lasko and her husband, Mark; Brother, Murray Miller; 3 Grandchildren. Kermit was predeceased by his older brother, Walter Miller.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2020