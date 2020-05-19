While I held the position of President of the Susquehanna River Waterfowlers Association for several years, (circa 2010), Kerm was vigorous in his endeavors to promote our organization within the local environmental community. I always appreciated his efforts to further the cause of our organization. I also have several of Kerms inscribed carvings which will remain in my personal collection for years to come before they are passed down to my children and grandchildren.

Steve Wetzler

Acquaintance