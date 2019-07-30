Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Kermit L. Schleifer Obituary
Kermit L. Schleifer, 98, of Wernersville, passed away peacefully on Friday July 26, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. Born and raised in Center Valley, he was the beloved son of the late Elton R. and Anna M. (Beidelman) Schleifer. He graduated from Allentown High School and Allentown Business College. Kermit honorably served his country in the United States Army during World War II, First Infantry Divison. He was married to Mildred I. Reichard on October 6, 1944. They celebrated 74 years of marriage last year. Kermit worked for the Bethlehem Steel Corp. in the Benefits Division for 38 years. He completed his career as the supervisor for the Pension Divison. He was a faithful member of St. John's Hain's United Church of Christ and the Upper Saucon Lion's Club. Kermit received the Melvin Jones International Lions Award from Lion's International. For the past 27 years, they resided at the Phoebe Berks Community, Wernersville.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Mildred; daughter Lois Nase and her husband Edward of Lancaster; daughter in law Patricia Schleifer of Robesonia; grandchildren Monika Schleifer, Rebeka Schleifer, Douglas Nase and Victoria Nase and his great grandson Luke Capozzi. Kermit was preceded in death by his sons Thomas R. Schleifer and Robert E. Schleifer and his 4 sisters Evelyn Schleifer, Arlene Keck, Irene Schleifer and Beatrice Bauder.

SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Trinity Great Swamp United Church of Christ Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , LV Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or to the American Parkinsons Disease Association, Crozer Chester Medical Center, Presidents Drive, Upland, PA 19013.
Published in Morning Call on July 30, 2019
