|
|
Kerry K. Kline, 59, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Fountain Hill on July 18, 1959 to Catherine C. (Caprio) Kline of Lower Saucon Twp. and the late Robert E. Kline. Kerry worked as a Welder for different fabrication industries in the Lehigh Valley.SURVIVORSIn addition to his mother; siblings: Robert E., II (Jane M.) of Lower Saucon Twp., Debra K. (Charles N.) Snyder of Slatington, Dale R. (Cerie) of Kutztown, Scott J. (Robin) of Frisco, TX. SERVICEFamily and friends are invited to call 2 – 3 p.m., Tuesday April 2, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc.- 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 3 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to Assumption of the B.V.M. Church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike - Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 30, 2019