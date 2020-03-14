|
Kerry M. Diefenderfer, 61, of Moore Township, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 07, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke's University Hospital in Fountain Hill. She was the wife of Gary G. Diefenderfer. Together they celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on December 4th. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late Forrest and Lorraine (Musselman) Barthold. Kerry was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1976. For more than 20 years, she worked as a pharmacy technician for Bath Drug. Kerry was a voracious reader, enjoyed gambling, and cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandson. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Gary, she will be dearly missed by her son, Samuel Diefenderfer and his wife, Jena, of East Allen Township; daughter, Rachel Kelly and her husband, Scott, of Moore Township; grandson, Colin; brother, Reid Barthold and his wife, Sally, of Bushkill Township; three sisters, Keith Barthold and her husband, Stephen Lai, Joan Morgan, and Kay Hahn and her husband, Scott, all of Moore Township; mother-in-law, Christine (Trach) Diefenderfer, of Moore Township; many nieces and nephews. Kerry was predeceased by two brothers, Ryan and Beau Barthold. Services: A celebration of life service will be held privately. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Pancreatic Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2020