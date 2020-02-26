|
Kevin C. Cummings, 37, died in Lehigh County and was found on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
He was born on January 30, 1983 in Morristown, NJ and lived in Monroe County for most of his life.
Kevin attended Pleasant Valley School District and loved music and mountain biking.
He is survived by his parents, James and Carol (McCabe) Cummings of Cresco; a sister, Emily R. Cummings; a brother, Patrick J. Cummings of Philadelphia; a son, Owen E. Altemose of Effort; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dog, Ruby.
There will be a visitation for family and friends on Tuesday, March 3, from 2:00 to 4:00PM (with a prayer service beginning at 4:00PM) at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Treatment Trends, 24 South 5th St., Allentown, PA 18101. www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2020