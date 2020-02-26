Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin C. Cummings


1983 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin C. Cummings Obituary
Kevin C. Cummings, 37, died in Lehigh County and was found on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

He was born on January 30, 1983 in Morristown, NJ and lived in Monroe County for most of his life.

Kevin attended Pleasant Valley School District and loved music and mountain biking.

He is survived by his parents, James and Carol (McCabe) Cummings of Cresco; a sister, Emily R. Cummings; a brother, Patrick J. Cummings of Philadelphia; a son, Owen E. Altemose of Effort; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dog, Ruby.

There will be a visitation for family and friends on Tuesday, March 3, from 2:00 to 4:00PM (with a prayer service beginning at 4:00PM) at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg. Cremation was private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Treatment Trends, 24 South 5th St., Allentown, PA 18101. www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -