Kevin C. "Charlie" Weaver, 66, of Macungie, died on Tue., July 9, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the loving husband of Renee D. (Cassman) Weaver. Born in Easton, he was a son of the late Charles Weaver and Dolores Benedix. Charlie was discharged as a Chief after serving with the US Navy for 17 years. Surviving with Renee are 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 2 brothers. He was preceded in death by a brother. A service with a time for sharing of stories and memories will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Road, Allentown. A visitation will precede the service from 2:00 – 3:00 PM. Private interment in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Folds of Honor.
Published in Morning Call on July 16, 2019