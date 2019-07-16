Morning Call Obituaries
|
Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Kevin C. "Charlie" Weaver


1952 - 2019
Kevin C. "Charlie" Weaver Obituary
Kevin C. "Charlie" Weaver, 66, of Macungie, died on Tue., July 9, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the loving husband of Renee D. (Cassman) Weaver. Born in Easton, he was a son of the late Charles Weaver and Dolores Benedix. Charlie was discharged as a Chief after serving with the US Navy for 17 years. Surviving with Renee are 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 2 brothers. He was preceded in death by a brother. A service with a time for sharing of stories and memories will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Road, Allentown. A visitation will precede the service from 2:00 – 3:00 PM. Private interment in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Folds of Honor.

www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on July 16, 2019
