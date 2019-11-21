|
|
Kevin D. Coomer, 65, of Bethlehem Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 of ALS (Lou Gehrigs Disease) surrounded by his loving family, while in the care of Saucon Valley Manor. He was the loving husband of Michelle M. (Baran) Coomer with whom he shared over 41 years of loving marriage. Born in Fort Meade, MD, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Dorothy A. (Chesek) Coomer. Kevin worked in the Commercial Insurance business most of his career before retiring. He was a lifetime member of MENSA. Kevin enjoyed playing the guitar and singing while in college at Washington College in Chestertown, MD. He most recently played at Cafe the Lodge on Friday Nights. He loved to read whenever he had the chance. Kevin loved spending time with his two grandchildren. He loved rescuing Irish Setters. Kevin's family would like to thank the staff at Saucon Valley Manor and his caregivers from Bayada Hospice.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Michelle Baran Coomer of 41 years of Bethlehem Township, daughters Stephanie Chamberlin and her husband Paul and Stacey L. Coomer of Bethlehem; his loving grandchildren Andie G. and Jack C. Chamberlin; brothers Timothy S. Coomer and his wife Suzanne of Clearwater, FL and Jeffrey L. Coomer and his wife Susan of Chesterton, MD and many loving nieces and nephews. Kevin was preceded in death by his brother Kerry L. Coomer.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Kevin's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 21, 2019