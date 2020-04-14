Home

Kevin Joseph Keefe, 65, of Kempton, Pennsylvania, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, and will be missed dearly. Kevin was born in Atlantic City, NJ in 1954 and lived in Bethlehem, PA for much of his life. He was a graduate of Freedom High School in Bethlehem and Kutztown University. He loved many things, but what he cherished most was his time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Terri Knoll; sons, John Daniel (Jake) and Thomas Joseph; daughters-in-law, Leah Teresa and Alex Davis; grandchildren, Charlotte Kathleen (Charlie) and John Daniel (Jack); brothers, John Kerry and Daniel James; sister, Mary Winifred; and several nieces and nephews. Kevin was predeceased by his parents, John Daniel (Jack) and Kathryn (Kay) Keefe, brother Michael Anthony, and nephew Nicholas Zaun. A celebration to honor Kevin's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to the Albany Township Historical Society P.O. Box 95, Kempton PA 19529. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020
