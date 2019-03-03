Kevin Kleca, 49, of Center Valley, PA, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019, after a long battle with Huntington's disease.Kevin will be lovingly remembered by his father, Joseph Kleca and his wife Jeanne, of Bethlehem; his siblings, twin sister, Kristen Brown and her husband John, of Center Valley, Kelley Bell and her husband Nick, of Connellsville, Jodi Ervin and her husband Russ, of Jacksonville, FL and Joseph F. Kleca, of Whitehall; two nieces, Lexi and Alli Brown and a nephew, Breck Ervin. He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine (DeMarco) Kifer. He will remain in the hearts of many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members who loved him.He graduated from Connellsville Area High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed by CTC in Johnstown, PA, as a systems engineer during his working years.Kevin enjoyed participating in 5K races throughout the Tri-State area and was an avid Steelers fan. He also loved to sing and had a wonderful sense of humor. His smile was bright and contagious. A calling hour will take place on Saturday, March 9th from 9:30-10:30am in Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem, PA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Burial will be on Saturday, April 27th in St. Rita's Cemetery, Connellsville, PA. Arrangements are by the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson Borough. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Huntington's Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, TX 76571 or LV Health Network, ATTN: Development Office, P.O. Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105 (Please put In Memory: Kevin Kleca for In-Patient Hospice in check memo) Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary