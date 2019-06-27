|
|
Kevin M. Thomas, 60, of Allentown, passed away June 25, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Edward Thomas and the late Theresa (Fabik) Thomas.
Survivors: Father; Sons, Edward Muffley and his wife Melissa and Jonathan Thomas; Sisters, Lee Ann Smith, Linda and Christine; 4 Grandchildren; Aunts, Helen and Johanna Fabik, Annamae Sucansky wife of Donald (Godmother). He was predeceased by an infant Son, Kevin J. Thomas.
Services: Graveside Mon., July 1st, 2PM at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Section A. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on June 27, 2019