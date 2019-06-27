Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Section A
Kevin M. Thomas Obituary
Kevin M. Thomas, 60, of Allentown, passed away June 25, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Edward Thomas and the late Theresa (Fabik) Thomas.

Survivors: Father; Sons, Edward Muffley and his wife Melissa and Jonathan Thomas; Sisters, Lee Ann Smith, Linda and Christine; 4 Grandchildren; Aunts, Helen and Johanna Fabik, Annamae Sucansky wife of Donald (Godmother). He was predeceased by an infant Son, Kevin J. Thomas.

Services: Graveside Mon., July 1st, 2PM at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Section A. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on June 27, 2019
