Kevin P. Martin, age 63, passed peacefully on March 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Deborah A. Martin (nee Chirillo); Loving father of Brian and Kelly Martin; Proud son of the late William and Kathleen Martin (nee O'Donnell); Dear brother of Dennis (Ginna) Martin, Sally (Jack) Schulte, Bridget, James (Kathy) and the late Nancy Martin; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. A visitation for Kevin will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 West 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. A prayer service will occur Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10:15 AM to 10:30 AM, 4727 West 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. A mass of christian burial will occur Friday, March 29, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Queen of Martyrs Church, 103rd & Central Park, Evergreen Park, IL 60805. A cremation will occur.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.blakelamboaklawn.com for the MARTIN family.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019