Kevin R. Hess
Kevin R. Hess, age 52, of Allentown, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 16, 2020 in his home.

Born in Allentown, Kevin was the son to the late Raymond and Ruth Hess (Wannamaker).

Kevin was a loving Father, He loved to ride his Harley and was well loved by everyone he met. He never hesitated to lend anyone a hand.

Kevin is survived by his Wife; Reginia Hess (Williams), Children; Leslie Stringer, Ty Jarrett, Brandon Hess and Crystal Hess, siblings; Gary Hess, Phyllis Bindics, Debbie Trinkle and Donna Wewer, he is also survived by 10 grandchildren.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 20202 at Allentown Funeral and Cremation Services, 3438 Rt 309, Orefield, PA 18069. A public memorial service for Kevin will be held at 1pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 4th street park, Northampton, PA online condolences may be made online at www.allentowncremationservices.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allentown Cremations Services

2 entries
October 19, 2020
Regina, Ty, Leslie, Crystal and Brandon I am very sadden to read about Kevin. May the memories of him carry with you. May you all have the strength to stand tall for each other at this difficult time. May he rest on peace and watch over all of you.
Michele Keppel
October 19, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to the family I can only say Kevin was the most kindest man I ever met, he was my best friend,a man who would do anything for anyone,I know he's helped me many times, Anyone who knew Kev had a friend for life,I'm so glad I've had the pleasure of knowing him and his family, so to my friend Kev, rest easy man and until then may the Lord keep you in the palm of his hands, and I will cherish our friendship forever.Love you Man Always and Forever, Ronnie
Veronica Gamberdella
Friend
