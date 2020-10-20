My heartfelt sympathy to the family I can only say Kevin was the most kindest man I ever met, he was my best friend,a man who would do anything for anyone,I know he's helped me many times, Anyone who knew Kev had a friend for life,I'm so glad I've had the pleasure of knowing him and his family, so to my friend Kev, rest easy man and until then may the Lord keep you in the palm of his hands, and I will cherish our friendship forever.Love you Man Always and Forever, Ronnie

Veronica Gamberdella

Friend