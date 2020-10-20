Kevin R. Hess, age 52, of Allentown, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 16, 2020 in his home.
Born in Allentown, Kevin was the son to the late Raymond and Ruth Hess (Wannamaker).
Kevin was a loving Father, He loved to ride his Harley and was well loved by everyone he met. He never hesitated to lend anyone a hand.
Kevin is survived by his Wife; Reginia Hess (Williams), Children; Leslie Stringer, Ty Jarrett, Brandon Hess and Crystal Hess, siblings; Gary Hess, Phyllis Bindics, Debbie Trinkle and Donna Wewer, he is also survived by 10 grandchildren.
A private family service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 20202 at Allentown Funeral and Cremation Services, 3438 Rt 309, Orefield, PA 18069. A public memorial service for Kevin will be held at 1pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 4th street park, Northampton, PA online condolences may be made online at www.allentowncremationservices.com