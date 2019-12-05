Home

Viewing
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
1858 Applewood Dr,
Orefield, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
1858 Applewood Dr,
Orefield, PA
Khanh K. Tran Obituary
Khanh K. Tran, 80, of Breinigsville, passed away December 3, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Mai (Co) Tran, for the past 56 years. Born in Vietnam, he was a son of the late Giap and Ly (Nguyen) Tran. Khanh worked for Bulk Chemical Inc., Reading, for many years until his retirement in 2008. He served in the Vietnamese Army and was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Orefield.

Survivors: Loving Wife; Daughters, Lan, Phuong (Then) and Trang Tran; 3 Siblings; 4 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandson.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM Mon., Dec 9th at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 1858 Applewood Dr, Orefield, PA 18069. Burial will follow at Sky View Memorial Park, Tamaqua. A viewing will be held Mon. 9:15-10:15AM at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, any and all donations may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 5, 2019
