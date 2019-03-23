Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for Kiara Senick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kiara N. Senick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kiara N. Senick Obituary
Kiara N. Senick, 32, of Nazareth, died on March 17, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Brenda Richetta and the late Brian A. Senick. Survivors: Mother; Children; Siblings; and Maternal Grandmother.Services: Memorial, Noon Monday, March 25, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A visitation will be held from 11 to noon Monday in the funeral home. Go to bkrfh.com for complete obituary. Contributions: May be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now