|
|
Kiara N. Senick, 32, of Nazareth, died on March 17, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Brenda Richetta and the late Brian A. Senick. Survivors: Mother; Children; Siblings; and Maternal Grandmother.Services: Memorial, Noon Monday, March 25, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A visitation will be held from 11 to noon Monday in the funeral home. Go to bkrfh.com for complete obituary. Contributions: May be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 23, 2019