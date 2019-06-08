Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Rickey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Diane Rickey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kim Diane Rickey Obituary
Kim Diane Rickey, 55, a resident of Fort Peirce, Florida since 2004, passed away from cancer on Friday, June 7, 2019 in her home under hospice care. Born in Allentown, PA, she was a daughter of Frederick J. and Shirley S. (Serfass) Rickey of Macungie, PA. Kim was a graduate of Dieruff High School in Allentown. After graduation, Kim worked as an LPN at Holy Family Manor for many years until an accident ended her nursing career. She worked with autistic children for 4 years while in New Hampshire. Kim had an unbounding love of all animals, worked and volunteered many years at various Humane Societies. Over the years she adopted many strays and nursed them back to good health. Survivors: Parents, Frederick and Shirley; Brothers: Brian K. and his wife Paula, James E. and his wife LuAnne, Frederick and his wife Judith; Sister: Susan M. Fulton and her husband Michael; Kim was predeceased by her grandparents, Charles N. and Emma G. Geary, John and Eleanor Rickey, Paul I and Mae E. Laudenslager.Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now