Kim Ellen (Italiano) Gregoire, 60, of New Tripoli, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 21, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of David P. Gregoire to whom she was married 27 years. Born in Nuremberg, Germany, March 21, 1959, Kim was the daughter of Adrienne A. (Nowicki) Malkowicz of Weisenberg Township and the late Anthony Italiano and step-daughter of Joseph J. Malkowicz. She owned and operated a cleaning service company in the Lehigh Valley for 35 years. Additionally, Kim worked for Ross Flower and Garden in Orefield for 4 years. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.
Survivors: In addition to her husband, mother and step-father; daughters, Sara Anne Freed of Schnecksville, Marisa Weldner and husband, Robert, Elena M. Gregoire, Alicia Gregoire all of New Tripoli; brothers, Anthony Italiano of Allentown, Christopher J. Malkowicz of Weisenberg Township, Peter Malkowicz and his wife, Rachel of Fogelsville; Nonna to grandchildren, Owen David and Lydia Rose.
Service: A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm. Sunday, November 24, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 1:00 pm. – 3:00 pm. Sunday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019