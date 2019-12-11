|
Kim M. Belcastro, 64, of Upper Nazareth Township, passed away peacefully at home while in the loving care of her family on Saturday, December 07, 2019, following a lengthy and courageous battle with lung cancer. She was the wife of Frank A. Belcastro. Together they celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on August 15. Born in Plainfield, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Cyril and Sylvia (Helfin) Meyers. Kim was a graduate of Watchung Hills Regional High School, class of 1973, and later attended Villanova University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education. A passion for education led Kim to a career in teaching and a position as an associate teacher for the Nazareth Area School District for several years, before retiring early due to her illness. Known for her unwavering commitment in serving as an advocate for cancer awareness, Kim was very involved with the Cancer Support Community Wellness Center of the Greater Lehigh Valley. She was fond of animals and especially loved her pet dogs. Kim was a voracious reader, and she so looked forward to spending time vacationing with her family. Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her husband, Frank; daughter, Emma Davy and her husband, Edward, of Johnstown, PA; son, Adam Belcastro and his wife, Kristina, of Richmond, VA; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Klemow and her husband, Mark, of Scotch Plains, NJ; and nephews. Kim was predeceased by four infant children, twin daughters, Hannah and Rebecca, a son, Benjamin, and a daughter, Hannah Rebecca, all whom were born prematurely. Services: A celebration of life gathering in remembrance of Kim will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, beginning at 2:00 P.M. in the Cancer Support Community Wellness Center, 944 Marcon Blvd. #110, Allentown, PA 18109. The family requests that you wear your favorite hat in honor of Kim. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private. The GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath is honored to have been entrusted with Kim's cremation. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Cancer Support Community Greater Lehigh Valley, 944 Marcon Blvd. #110, Allentown, PA 18109.
