Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Campton Funeral Home
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Campton Funeral Home
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Berghold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Marie Berghold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim Marie Berghold Obituary
Kim Marie Berghold, 55, Mauch Chunk Road, Palmerton, died Tuesday afternoon, September 24, 2019, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia. She was the wife of David E. Strohl. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Alfred Berghold of Allentown, and Joanne (Netwall) wife of Robert Seidel of Bethlehem.

Kim was employed as a waitress by Wert's Café, Allentown. Previously, she worked in the same capacity at the former Village Inn, Allentown. Kim was a 1982 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Allentown. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and homemaker, who loved spending time with family and friends.

Survivors: Spouse. Parents. Daughter, Melinda wife of Gary Conklin of Parryville. Son, David E. Strohl, II of Palmerton. 2 grandchildren. Sister, Angie Wyandt of Panama City, FL. Brother, Alfred and wife Anita Berghold of Albuquerque, NM. 3 nieces. 2 Aunts. Uncle. Cousins.

Services: Memorial Services, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday in the funeral home. Private Interment. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: UPMC Organ Transplant Program, 3400 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now