Kim Marie Berghold, 55, Mauch Chunk Road, Palmerton, died Tuesday afternoon, September 24, 2019, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia. She was the wife of David E. Strohl. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Alfred Berghold of Allentown, and Joanne (Netwall) wife of Robert Seidel of Bethlehem.
Kim was employed as a waitress by Wert's Café, Allentown. Previously, she worked in the same capacity at the former Village Inn, Allentown. Kim was a 1982 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Allentown. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and homemaker, who loved spending time with family and friends.
Survivors: Spouse. Parents. Daughter, Melinda wife of Gary Conklin of Parryville. Son, David E. Strohl, II of Palmerton. 2 grandchildren. Sister, Angie Wyandt of Panama City, FL. Brother, Alfred and wife Anita Berghold of Albuquerque, NM. 3 nieces. 2 Aunts. Uncle. Cousins.
Services: Memorial Services, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday in the funeral home. Private Interment. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: UPMC Organ Transplant Program, 3400 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
