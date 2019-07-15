Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Moyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim Moyer Obituary
Kim Moyer, 68 years of Northampton died July 13, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, Pa. He was married to Veronica L. (Poandl) Moyer for 22 Years. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Gerald E. and Bernice G. (Smith) Moyer.

Kim was the Chief of Police of N. Catasauqua for over 40 years and was working at present. He had totally rebuilt his father's 1954 Dodge truck and enjoyed driving around and Ocean City, MD. Kim enjoyed baby sitting and playing with his grand puppy, Finley. He loved going to Cape May and always enjoyed a good cigar!

Surviving with his wife Veronica are two daughters Jennifer and Megan, a brother Mark and a sister Colleen Burgess. He is also survived by a brother in law, two sisters in law and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson Owen and a sister Pamela A. Nidlund.

Services were private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to Angel"34" 750 Center Road Nazareth, Pa. 18064 or to the Camp Papillion Shelter 128 Brainerd Lane Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com The Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now