Kim Moyer, 68 years of Northampton died July 13, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, Pa. He was married to Veronica L. (Poandl) Moyer for 22 Years. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Gerald E. and Bernice G. (Smith) Moyer.



Kim was the Chief of Police of N. Catasauqua for over 40 years and was working at present. He had totally rebuilt his father's 1954 Dodge truck and enjoyed driving around and Ocean City, MD. Kim enjoyed baby sitting and playing with his grand puppy, Finley. He loved going to Cape May and always enjoyed a good cigar!



Surviving with his wife Veronica are two daughters Jennifer and Megan, a brother Mark and a sister Colleen Burgess. He is also survived by a brother in law, two sisters in law and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson Owen and a sister Pamela A. Nidlund.



Services were private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to Angel"34" 750 Center Road Nazareth, Pa. 18064 or to the Camp Papillion Shelter 128 Brainerd Lane Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com The Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is in charge of arrangements. Published in Morning Call on July 15, 2019