Kimberley Posch, of Allentown, passed away on August 13th at the age of 73. She loved spending time with and playing with her 2 granddaughters. She also loved her cats and enjoyed laughing and hugs. Kim graduated from William Allen High School (Class of 1965) and previously worked for The Arc of the Lehigh and Northampton Counties. She will be lovingly remembered by her Son Joseph Posch and Son Frank and wife Michelle Posch and their daughters Brynn and Eva, Brother Thomas Kunkel and his son Gregory Kunkel. Sister Michele Labasi and her children Andrew, Elizabeth, and Daniel. A Graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday August 22, 2020 at St. Ann's Church Calvary Cemetery in Emmaus, Pa. In Lieu of flowers, please give to Turning Point Lehigh Valley.



