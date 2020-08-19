1/1
Kimberley Posch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberley Posch, of Allentown, passed away on August 13th at the age of 73. She loved spending time with and playing with her 2 granddaughters. She also loved her cats and enjoyed laughing and hugs. Kim graduated from William Allen High School (Class of 1965) and previously worked for The Arc of the Lehigh and Northampton Counties. She will be lovingly remembered by her Son Joseph Posch and Son Frank and wife Michelle Posch and their daughters Brynn and Eva, Brother Thomas Kunkel and his son Gregory Kunkel. Sister Michele Labasi and her children Andrew, Elizabeth, and Daniel. A Graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday August 22, 2020 at St. Ann's Church Calvary Cemetery in Emmaus, Pa. In Lieu of flowers, please give to Turning Point Lehigh Valley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Ann's Church Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 19, 2020
Dear Joe and family, so very sorry for your loss. My prayers go out to you and your family.
Luci Martino
Coworker
August 19, 2020
My deepest condolences on the loss of Kim. I worked with her for a short time at Kraft. She was so nice. We worked well together. May your good memories give you comfort and peace throughout this difficult time.
Sharon (Burian) Antrim
August 19, 2020
Frank and Joe, so sorry for your loss. My prayers go out to you and your family.
Jean Schantz
Friend
August 18, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. I hope you find comfort in the fact that you all have a special angel watching over you. GOD definitely has a very special angel by his side.
Love you all

Tracy, Cliff, Christopher, and Emily
Tracy and Cliff Erb
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved