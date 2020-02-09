Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly A. Gross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly A. Gross Obituary
Kimberly A. Gross, 46, of Emmaus, passed Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born in Allentown she was the daughter of the late Harold VanBilliard. She was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. in Trexlertown. She was a graduate of William Allen High School in '91. Kimberly was a supervisor with United Healthcare, while volunteering for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and Forgotten Felines and Fidos. She was a loving mother and incredible person, who is gone but never forgotten.

Survivors: Children, Cody Allen Gross and Gabriella Jade Gross.

Services: 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -