Kimberly A. Gross, 46, of Emmaus, passed Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born in Allentown she was the daughter of the late Harold VanBilliard. She was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. in Trexlertown. She was a graduate of William Allen High School in '91. Kimberly was a supervisor with United Healthcare, while volunteering for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and Forgotten Felines and Fidos. She was a loving mother and incredible person, who is gone but never forgotten.
Survivors: Children, Cody Allen Gross and Gabriella Jade Gross.
Services: 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.
