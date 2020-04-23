Kimberly A. Krasley, 59 of Whitehall, passed away April 21, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of Luther L. Krasley. Survivors: Children, Elizabeth and Andrew; Sister, Jeanne Dove; 3 Grandchildren. Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Please visit www.BKRFH.com for full obituary. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2020.