Kimberly Jenkins, 62 years young passed away on September 9, 2020 surrounded by family at the home of her brother Charles. Born January 30, 1958 in Easton, daughter of the late Charles R and Patricia V Kaltenbach. Graduated from Easton Area High School. She worked in the food industry for 30 years, most recently at the Whitehall Diner as a manager.
Kim was a kind, beautiful person who left an imprint on the hearts of many. She enjoyed people, but most of all her family, friends and her cats. Kim was known to turn a quite room into a roomful of conversation. She was truly inspiring and will never be forgotten. Kim will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her.
Survivors: companion Roy Billig; sons Roy Billig Jr, Randy Billig and wife Jenn; daughter Patricia Sherman and husband David; brothers Charles R Kaltenbach Jr and wife Helen, Stephen Kaltenbach and wife Linda; grandson Anthony Holmes and fiancé Lexi ; nieces Tara Zentner and husband Matthew, Megan Kaltenbach; nephews Michael Kaltenbach and Thomas Kaltenbach.
Kim's family will conduct a private celebration of life ceremony. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
.