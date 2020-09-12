1/1
Kimberly Ann Jenkins
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly Jenkins, 62 years young passed away on September 9, 2020 surrounded by family at the home of her brother Charles. Born January 30, 1958 in Easton, daughter of the late Charles R and Patricia V Kaltenbach. Graduated from Easton Area High School. She worked in the food industry for 30 years, most recently at the Whitehall Diner as a manager.

Kim was a kind, beautiful person who left an imprint on the hearts of many. She enjoyed people, but most of all her family, friends and her cats. Kim was known to turn a quite room into a roomful of conversation. She was truly inspiring and will never be forgotten. Kim will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her.

Survivors: companion Roy Billig; sons Roy Billig Jr, Randy Billig and wife Jenn; daughter Patricia Sherman and husband David; brothers Charles R Kaltenbach Jr and wife Helen, Stephen Kaltenbach and wife Linda; grandson Anthony Holmes and fiancé Lexi ; nieces Tara Zentner and husband Matthew, Megan Kaltenbach; nephews Michael Kaltenbach and Thomas Kaltenbach.

Kim's family will conduct a private celebration of life ceremony. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved