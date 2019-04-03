Morning Call Obituaries
Kimberly B. (LaBarre) Klimek

Kimberly B. (LaBarre) Klimek Obituary
Kimberly B. LaBarre Klimek, 65, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Gary R. Klimek who passed away March 4, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of Evelyn M. (Fluck) Malozi of Bethlehem. Kim was a graduate of Liberty High School. She was an Insurance Underwriter for Blue Cross in Allentown for 25 years before retiring in 2015. She was also a genuine animal lover and throughout their life together, Kim and her husband adopted many rescue dogs and stray cats in addition to their beloved Golden Retrievers.Survivors: Mother, Evelyn; Sister: Nancy L. Krouse and her husband Dan of Bethlehem; Step-Sister: Diane Kares and her husband Marcell of Hellertown; Step-Brother: David Malozi of North Port, FL.Memorial Service: 3 pm Saturday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 2:30 – 3:00 pm Saturday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers to any animal shelter.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2019
