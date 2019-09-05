|
Kimberly L. (Rosbaugh) Shimmel, 59, of Slatedale, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Shimmel. Born in Waterloo, NY, September 18, 1959, Kimberly was the daughter of Tracy L. and Sherol C. (Cooper) Rosbaugh of Slatedale. She was employed as a home healthcare aide. Kimberly was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, (Emerald), Slatington.
Survivors: In addition to her loving parents; children, Brennan D. Beltz (Trish) of Bernville, Kaity L. Albright (Greg) of Philipsburg, Matthew D. Shimmel (Krysi) of Mountain Home, AR; siblings, Robert L. Rosbaugh (Theresa) of Glen Allen, VA, Larue Scott Rosbaugh (Kimberly) of Etters, Deborah A. Delaney (John) of Auburndale, FL; grandchildren, Alia, Devin, MaLeena, Austin, Mason, Vanessa; many nieces and nephews.
Service: A celebration of Kimberly's life will be held 11:00 am. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 7860 Center Street, (Emerald), Slatington. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 am. – 11:00 am. Saturday in the church. Interment will be 1:00 pm. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton, Clearfield, Co. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Women of St. Peter's – Emerald c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 5, 2019