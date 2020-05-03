Kirk J. Watson, 61, of New Tripoli, PA. passed away in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA. on May 1, 2020. He was born in Abington, PA., a son of the late Andrew J. and Donna (Hurd) Watson, Sr. Kirk was a 1976 graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School and later worked as a painter and carpenter for his family's business, AJW, Inc., in New Tripoli for many years. Survivors include his sister, Donna L. wife of William Pulak of Doylestown, PA.; brother, Andrew J. husband of Caren Watson, Jr. of New Tripoli, PA.; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to the current health concerns, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kirk's name can be sent to PANDAS Network at 655 Oak Grove Avenue # 1373 Menlo Park, CA. 94026 AND/OR Forgotten Felines at 6022 Mountain Road Germansville, PA. 18053. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.