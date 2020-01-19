|
|
Kjell F. Andersen, 93, of Allentown, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus - Bethlehem Twp. He is the husband of the late Betty E. (Ettel) Andersen with whom he enjoyed 62 years of marriage and who died in 2010. He was born in Larvik, Norway on May 18, 1926 to the late Rudolf and Marie (Foss) Andersen. He was a US Military Veteran. Kjell was a graduate of the Maritime Officers Training School at Ft. Trumbull in New London, CT. He served our country faithfully as Chief Engineer in the Merchant Marine during WWII in the African and European theaters. He sailed in several Arctic Convoys, most notably the Murmansk Run. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Kjell spent his professional career in the marine industry and was the Chief Estimator and Negotiator for the Bethlehem Steel, General Manager for Tollefsen Bros., Regional and National Marine Sales Manager for Ameron Corp., and Vice President of Con-Lux Coatings. Kjell is a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown. He attended Public School 201 and New Utrecht High School, Brooklyn, NY. Enrolled in several non-credit Power Generation courses at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY. He served as a Grand Master of the F & A.M. in Hackettstown, NJ. and a member of the Rajah Temple in NJ.
SURVIVORS: Children: Susan J. Andersen of Grand Terrace, CA, Ginger A. Holko and her husband Joseph A. of Allentown, Peter F. Andersen and his wife Ingrid C. of Costa Mesa, CA, Leslie J. Andersen of Chandler, AZ; grandchildren: Brooke E., Kyle F., Taylor A., Adam W., Emily A., Courtney F. and Mathias H.; great grandchildren: Isaiah F., Faith L., Eden E., Grace M., Samuel P. and Elliot F. He was predeceased by his sister, Grace Tobiassen.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown and 11:30 - 12 noon Tuesday at Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main Street, Hellertown followed by the service at 12 noon. Private interment at Washington Crossings National Cemetery, Newtown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: Memorial donations would be welcomed to the Alumnae Association of Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing, c/o Carol Williams Clarke, 13169 Linden Place Drive, Seminole, FL 33776-1604 or Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main Street, Hellertown, 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020