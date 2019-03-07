Home

Kristen Haskell

Kristen Haskell Obituary
Kristen "Krissy" Haskell, 21, of Bethlehem, passed away February 26, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born in Allentown, daughter of Robert and Carol Haskell.Krissy graduated from Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts in 2015 and completed the Culinary Arts program at Northampton Community College in 2017.In addition to her parents, surviving are her sisters, Julia and Rosemarie Haskell; grandmother, Evelyn Muller; uncles, Peter Muller, Stephen, James, and David Haskell; aunts, Linda Lamela, Christine Dollins, Jacqueline Allyn, Suzanne Prewitt, Kathy Haskell; cousins, Renee and Jason Muller, Kyle Prewitt, Allen Barrentine, Michael Haskell, Jeremy and Benjamin Allyn and the family dog, Katy.There will be a private Memorial Service at a later date. Contributions in Kristen's memory may be made to Gift of Life Donor Program at www.donors1.org. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019
