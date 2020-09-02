Kristi C. Cochios, 52 of Bethlehem Twp., PA died Aug. 28, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Ruth (Coleman) Cochios, with whom she resided and the late Charles Cochios. A graduate of Freedom HS and Hofstra University, she was a private photographer. She loved traveling, oil painting and nature.
She is survived by her mother; brother: Bruce of Bethlehem Twp.; an uncle and cousins. A calling period will be held 10 to 11 AM Friday in Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton with a memorial service at 11 AM. COVID guidelines will be observed. Interment: Easton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
