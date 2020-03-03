|
God hugged Kristi Lynn Hanawalt and welcomed her into heaven on March 1, 2020. Kristi was born on January 9, 1969 in Philadelphia, PA to her loving parents Bob and Gloria Hanawalt. In addition to her parents, Kristi is survived by her devoted brothers Rob (wife Liz) and Scott (wife Jill) who will remember and cherish the unconditional love that they shared with their sister. Kristi's love and zest for life will also be remembered fondly by her nephews, Chase and Max, and nieces, Logan and Cassidy. Kristi lived a full life. She graduated from Lehigh County Vo Tech in 2000. She participated in various Special Olympics team sports, spent time laughing with friends at the ARC of Lehigh County, and at Tuesday Night Together events, and worked in the bakery at Wegmans for 12 years. A Mass of Christian Burial in Kristi's honor will be celebrated on Mon., March 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Visitation 9:30 to 11:00 AM in the church. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kristi may be made to The ARC of Lehigh/Northampton Counties, 2289 Avenue A, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or to Lehigh County Special Olympics, Parks Professional Bldg., 2200 Hamilton St., Suite LL4, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2020