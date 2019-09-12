Morning Call Obituaries
|
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Kristin Porter, 46, of Hellertown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 while in the care of the Cancer Treatment Center of America, Philadelphia, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Donald Porter, with whom she shared over 21 years of loving marriage. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of James and Barbara (Frey) Fromhartz. Kristin was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1991 and she went on to earn her Associates degree from Bethlehem Business School. Kristin was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Her life was a gift of love to all whose path she crossed. She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to share in that love.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband Donald and parents James and Barbara; she will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Hailee, Mia and Isabel Porter; brother James Fromhartz and his wife Mary of Downingtown and their 5 children.

SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 7 P.M. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 5 P.M. until time of the service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019
