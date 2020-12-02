Kristina M. Steets, 41, of Lehighton passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born in Levittown, PA, on December 5, 1978, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. And Linda A. (Pannulla) Steets. Kris worked for Celebration Fireworks for two years. She was a member of Assumption BVM, Slatington where she was active with the Altar & Rosary Society, and Prayer Shawl Ministry. Kris volunteered with the Slatington Crime Watch, Slatington Halloween Parade Committee, and for former State Representative Julie Harhart's office in Slatington.



She is survived by a sister: Linda Crisanti of Lehighton; niece: Ariel and husband Justin Schmidt; nephew: Salvatore Crisanti.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 649 W. Washington St, Slatington. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 to 10:30AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Assumption BVM Memorial Fund or the International RSD Foundation, PO Box 474, North Dighton MA 02764. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home.



Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2020.