1/1
Kristina M. Steets
1978 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristina M. Steets, 41, of Lehighton passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born in Levittown, PA, on December 5, 1978, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. And Linda A. (Pannulla) Steets. Kris worked for Celebration Fireworks for two years. She was a member of Assumption BVM, Slatington where she was active with the Altar & Rosary Society, and Prayer Shawl Ministry. Kris volunteered with the Slatington Crime Watch, Slatington Halloween Parade Committee, and for former State Representative Julie Harhart's office in Slatington.

She is survived by a sister: Linda Crisanti of Lehighton; niece: Ariel and husband Justin Schmidt; nephew: Salvatore Crisanti.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 649 W. Washington St, Slatington. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 to 10:30AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Assumption BVM Memorial Fund or the International RSD Foundation, PO Box 474, North Dighton MA 02764. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Assumption BVM Catholic Church
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Assumption BVM Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HARDING FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved