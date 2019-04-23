Ku K'Paw Paw, 12, of Emmaus, died April 21, 2019 in Children's Hospital of Philadelphia surrounded by her family. Born in Thailand, she was the daughter of Ah Paung and Jamie K'Paw. She was a 7th grade student at Lower Macungie Middle School. She was a member of Whitehall Mennonite Church. She is survived by her loving parents; sister, Julia Paw Paung; maternal grandparents, Yee Yee Win and Kyi Tun; paternal grandparents, Naw Mu Baung and Hla Myint; her 2nd family, Marla Sell and her parents, Myra and Dennis Sell; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her grandfather, Thaw Dah. A funeral service will be held on Fri., April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM in First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, 3231 West Tilghman St., Allentown. Viewing Thurs. 6:00 to 8:00 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049 and Fri. 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Northwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home for the benefit of her family. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary