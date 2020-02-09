|
Kyle Nathan Knepper, 36 of Allentown, passed away on November 3, 2019, in his home. Kyle was born on 10/14/1983. Kyle graduated from Salisbury H S, BA Sociology/Computer Penn State Univ., MA Education Cedar Crest College, PA Prof. Cert., ITTT Int. Teaching Cert. Kyle taught in the ASD, distinguished teacher Varee Int. School Thailand. Kyle volunteered two years teaching and helping poor children in Thailand, played all sports, marathons, iron man, lead role HS play, a Buddhist Monk. Kyle will always be remembered for his beautiful smile, clever wit, fantastic sense of humor, friendships, intelligence, athleticism, first class teacher, compassion and generosity. Kyle lived 100 years in 36 wonderful years of life.
SURVIVORS: Parents, Jonathan and Mona, Michele (deceased); Sister, Stacy Santana Perez and family Juan (husband), Mila, Leeon (children); grandparents, William(d) Mary(d) Knepper, Tony Marie(d) Zahora.
A celebration of Kyle's life will be held in the Spring. Please email [email protected] for info. Kyle's family, friends and students loved him dearly and will carry his amazing spirt with them forever. Namaste.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020