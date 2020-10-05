KYLE ROBERT EVANS, 32, of Lower Saucon Twp., died Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Pottstown. He was born in Abington, PA on April 9, 1988 to Dean W. and Katherine (Bruce) Evans of Bethlehem. Kyle worked as a landscaper and home/building restoration in the Montgomery County Area. He was a graduate of Saucon Valley 2006. Kyle loved music especially guitar and anything that goes fast.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his parents; siblings: Drew W. of Hellertown, David B., Kristy A. Evans both of Bethlehem; niece: Lillian Coughlin of Hellertown; maternal grandfather: Robert J. Bruce of Newtown Square.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, PA 18042.