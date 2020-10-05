1/
KYLE ROBERT EVANS
1988 - 2020
KYLE ROBERT EVANS, 32, of Lower Saucon Twp., died Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Pottstown. He was born in Abington, PA on April 9, 1988 to Dean W. and Katherine (Bruce) Evans of Bethlehem. Kyle worked as a landscaper and home/building restoration in the Montgomery County Area. He was a graduate of Saucon Valley 2006. Kyle loved music especially guitar and anything that goes fast.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his parents; siblings: Drew W. of Hellertown, David B., Kristy A. Evans both of Bethlehem; niece: Lillian Coughlin of Hellertown; maternal grandfather: Robert J. Bruce of Newtown Square.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, PA 18042.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
OCT
8
Service
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
