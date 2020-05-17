LaMae Eleanor Charron, 82, of Emmaus, PA, died May 14, 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, FL after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Albert (Barney) Charron. Born in Vera Cruz, PA, she was the daughter of the late Melvin , Sr. and Jennie (Erney) Schaffer. She was a member of Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, Allentown and assured home in heaven through profession of Jesus as Savior. She loved bowling and was an avid NY Mets fan. She was a retired cook from Coopersburg Elementary and previously worked at her husband's restaurant, Barney's Diner and the Emmaus Pajama Factory.



Survivors: Son, Albert E. Charron, M.D., wife Amy, Lakewood Ranch Florida; grandchildren, Kate Hendricks, husband Tom, Allentown, Lindsey, Luke, and Lily Charron and great grandchild, Ziven Hendricks. She was the last surviving of sixteen siblings. She was preceded in death by stepdaughters, Susan M. Charron, and Jacqueline A. Driscoll; and granddaughter Allison Marie Charron.



A private burial will be arranged by Bachman, Kulik, and Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.



Donations may be made to Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church. A celebration of life to be planned in the near future.



