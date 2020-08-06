LaMae J."Schnookie" Bilheimer, 91, formerly of Slatedale and Baltimore, MD, passed away Monday August 3, 2020, in Scenic View Personal Care, Palmerton. She was the loving wife of Dallas M. Bilheimer, who passed away in 1997. Born in Slatedale, she was a daughter of the late Lewis A. and Sadie M. (German) Krause. LaMae was a homemaker and loved to take care of her family. She formerly attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Slatedale.



Survivors: Sons, Howard and his wife, Diane, John and his wife, Nancy both of MD; daughter, Karry Bilheimer wife of Jason "Jake" Leibold of Slatington; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Lee "Billy" Krause of Slatedale. She was preceded in death by a daughter, LaJean Zangl, a son, David Bilheimer, and siblings, LoRain Krause, Louis Krause, LaMar Krause, Wheaton Reppert and Lynwood Krause.



Services: Graveside service 11 A.M. Saturday, August 8, 2020, Slatedale Cemetery, 8648 Brown St., Slatington. Call 9:30-10:30 A.M., Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., 4214 Main St., Slatedale. Chaplain Patrick McCormick will officiate the service.



Contributions: To Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079-0029.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store