LaMar W. Hedrick
LaMar W. Hedrick, 78, of Ore Street, Bowmanstown, died early Thursday evening, October 29, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Darlene J. (Schleicher) Hedrick, and previously the late Ruth D. (Hettler) Hedrick who passed in 2014. Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Earl and Flossie (Weider) Hedrick.

LaMar was employed as a forklift operator in the warehouse department of Alpo/Nestle-Purina Corp. for 42 years. In later years, he was a school crossing guard for the Palmerton Area School District. He attended St. John's Episcopal Church, Palmerton. LaMar was a veteran of the PA Army National Guard, Lehighton.

Survivors: Wife. Daughters, Terri L. wife of Jonathan Neff, Sharon Beers, Darlene wife of Rodney Steward, all of Palmerton, Suzanne wife of Terry Miller of Mahanoy City, Patti wife of Albert Yesu of Scranton, Joanne wife of Mike Gazo of Jonas, Ruth Anthony of Bowmanstown, Sarah Salter of Lehighton, and Rachel Bauer of Minersville. Sons, David and wife Karen Christman of Palmerton, Steven Christman of Dalmatia, Northumberland County, and Joseph and wife Antoinette Green of Lehighton. 15 grandchildren. 7 great-grandchildren. 1 great-great-granddaughter. Sister, Irene wife of Arthur Meckes of Beltzville. Brother, Eugene and wife June of Palmerton. Many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by twin brother, Allen, and brother Gerald.

Services: Memorial Services Are To Be Announced. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
