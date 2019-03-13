|
Lance D. Hockman, 76, of Quakertown died on Monday, March, 11 at his home. He was the loving husband of the late Joyce Rita (Oxenford) Hockman for 48 years. Born in Bedminster, he was the son of the late Ralph & Kathryn (Strawn) Hockman. Lance worked as a spray painter for most of his life. After retiring from Schlosser Steel Inc., in Souderton, he became a baker for some local Quakertown restaurants. Surviving are his children: Angela Curley, companion Jeff Moran of Quakertown and Troy, wife Cherry of Quakertown, grandchildren: Brandi, Courtney, Jacob, Nicholas and Colton and siblings: Gloria Schaffer of Allentown, Shirley Ernst of Bedminster, Bruce and Wade Hockman both from Tennessee. He was predeceased by siblings: Larry, Donald and Doug. Services will be held private by request of the family.www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2019