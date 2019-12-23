Home

Landis B. Frey 90, of Macungie, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Saturday December 21, 2019. Landis was the husband of Antonette J. (Pane) Frey, and they celebrated their 67th anniversary this past July 19th on Landis's birthday. Born in Pikeville, Pa., he was a son of the late Landis M. and Edna M. (Bower) Frey. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown where he volunteered at the soup kitchen for over 20 years. Landis proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was the head mechanic for PennDot working in the Lehigh Valley for 30 years prior to retiring in 1991. Landis was an avid Phillies fan, was a member of Calvary Council #528 Knights of Columbus, and was an avid bowler at the Parkway Lanes in Allentown. Surviving with his wife Antonette are his sons; Landis (Michele), Joseph (Kay), and Robert (Chris). Grandchildren; Jennifer wife of Troy Costellano, Michael Frey, Tony Frey (Deb), Landele wife of Stewart King, Jackie wife ot Tom Bittel, Christopher Frey, Leanne wife of Michael Bender, Marla Frey and husband Michael. Landis has 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers; Gerald Frey, Robert Moyer, and his sister Fern Dildine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Thomas More. Calling will be on Saturday from 8:45-9:45 am in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Landis's memory to his church, 1040 Flexer Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18103. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 23, 2019
