Larry A. Fehr of Bath, PA passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus, Easton, PA. He is the loving husband of Cynthia (Bok) Fehr in which they celebrated 42 years of marriage on May, 27th. Larry was born on January 17, 1950 in Bethlehem, PA. He was the son of the late Arlington D. Fehr and the late Helen (Gum) Fehr. Larry graduated from Nazareth Area High School. He honorably and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Larry worked for 38 years at Easton Coach, formerly known as Palmeri Motorcoach, as a manager of maintenance information systems. He was of the Lutheran faith. Larry was a big NASCAR race fan. He had a great appreciation for the outdoors where he was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed four wheeling. In addition to his wife, Larry will be deeply missed by brother Robert and Sally Fehr, of Easton, and their children Robert Fehr and Judy, Beth Couvertier, Denise and Matthew Novak. Brother-in-law Randolph Bok and Donna of Nazareth, and their children Brandi (Bok) Bazella and Justin, Kandance Bok, Godson Randy Bok and Kelsey. Also by many great-nieces and great-nephews and loving dog Ms. Ruby. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth PA 18064. A Prayer Service will follow at 11:00 AM in the funeral home, Officiated by Pastor Susan Ruggles. Burial will take place with military services at Greenwood Cemetery, of Nazareth. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed in the visitation room with rotations in place, face masks and social distancing are required at all times. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com
