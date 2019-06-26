The world has lost a great man! Larry A. Williams, 62, of Palm Coast, Florida, formerly of Slatington, took his final bow on Monday, June 24, 2019 after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. He was the husband of Theresa M. (Kocher) Williams to whom he was married 11 years. Born in Slatedale, March 9, 1957, Larry was the son of the late Betty Mae (Williams) Fenstermaker. He always held the Northern Lehigh Community near and dear to his heart. If there was an organization in need or an event coming up, Larry was playing a role in its success either as organizer, leader or participant. His passion for music and theatre touched the lives of everyone who knew him. From the Lehigh Valley to Flagler, County, FL, Larry's talent and dedication to excellence raised the bar of every theatre he worked with. He and his wife Terri were true partners in life, work and love. His persona was exemplified by his kindness, generosity and humor. Though our memories will be bittersweet…the stories we have to tell will live on in our hearts. His deep faith in God has carried him home where he surely has assembled the most spectacular choir of angels.



Survivors: In addition to his wife, Terri; sons, Ryan K. Williams and his wife, Nicole of Palm Coast, FL, Matthew S. Williams and his wife, Katy of New Tripoli; grandsons, Logan, Noah, Hunter and Benjamin; uncle, William "Billy" Williams and his wife, Brenda of Germansville.



Service: Funeral services will be held 10:00 am. Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:00 – 8:30 pm. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Slatedale Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flagler Playhouse (to establish an endowment fund) c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.