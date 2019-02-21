Larry C. Gilbert, 75, of Allentown, died Feb. 19, 2019 in Moravian Village, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Yvonne J. (Evert) Gilbert. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Charles and June (Osman) Gilbert. He worked as a clerk for PPL for many years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, Emmaus. Larry was a life member of Fearless Fire Company, member of Cetronia Fire Company, was the stadium director of J. Birney Crum Stadium for DCI, former girls' softball umpire, former little league football coach, former stock car driver at Dorney Park, and loved sports, fishing, and Broadway musicals. Larry is survived by his wife of 27 ½ years, Yvonne, step-daughters, Lisa wife of Harold Roberts, III of Palmerton and Angela wife of Chris Doocey of Allentown; sister, Ann Gilbert and companion Bill Geiger of Easton; grandchildren, Sydney Faustner, Gavin and Blaine Berger, and Ethan Doocey. Funeral Services will be held on Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM in The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 3461 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Emmaus, PA 18049. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary