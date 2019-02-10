Larry D'Amelio, 68, of Bethlehem passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 with his wife Christina "Chrissy" and son Michael by his side. He was the owner and founder of Action Wheels Bike Shop, an iconic shop in the community. A gifted musician, he sang and played keyboards in a variety of local bands over the years, Another Pretty Face, Midnight Magic and most recently The G String Trio. But he was perhaps most at peace when pursuing his passion for fishing both local waters and across the US. Larry was one of a kind. To his family and friends, he was known for his charm, gentle soul, handsome face and playful sense of humor. Larry was easy to love and impossible to hate. He just had a way about him. We were lucky to have him as long as we did.Larry is survived by his wife, Christina Nemes, his son Michael and daughter-in-law Angel D'Amelio; his granddaughter Rey; his stepson Eric; his sister Joan and her husband Frank Belinc; and his brother David and his wife Linda. He joins his parents Joseph and Mary, and his beloved brothers Andrew and Ray in heaven, where he is surely casting for large mouth bass and enjoying the sun.Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to , stjude.org. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com. We will miss you Larry! Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary